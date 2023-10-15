French Interior Minister Calls For ‘Systematic Expulsion’ Of Any Foreigner Considered Dangerous

THE French Interior Minister has called for the ‘systematic expulsion’ from the country of any foreigner who is considered to be dangerous.

Speaking at a press conference this Sunday, October 15, Gérald Darmanin made his position very clear as far as foreigners are concerned.

‘The line of firmness is extremely clear. The identification throughout the national territory of all those who are dangerous, the systematic withdrawal of the residence permit for these foreigners and the systematic expulsion of any foreigner considered dangerous by the intelligence services’, he stated.

Gérald Darmanin: "J'ai demandé aux préfets de continuer le travail d'expresse fermeté contre les étrangers radicalisés" pic.twitter.com/P7lc3m8qKq — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 14, 2023

Darmanin referred in particular to persons registered within the FSPRT, which is the file for the treatment of reports for the prevention of radicalisation of a terrorist nature.

Around 5,100 persons are said to be currently on this list, the majority of whom are French, but it also includes foreigners who are in a regular or irregular situation, reported lexpress.fr.

‘Next Tuesday, we are going to bring together the groups which make it possible, for all the services of the State, to evaluate the persons who are on their territory, to classify them as dangerous, and of course, to be able to carry out their expulsion’, the minister continued. Since 2017, more than 800 radicalised foreigners have been expelled from France he added.

Fermeté contre les étrangers radicalisés dont plus de 800 ont été expulsés depuis 2017. pic.twitter.com/WsvKuBaElu — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) October 14, 2023

Referring to those in a regular situation, Darmanin added: ‘I have asked that the residence permits of people who are in the FSPRT file and who represent a threat to our country be systematically withdrawn’.

‘Many of these people are currently before the courts, and we will no doubt have to screen them once again, whatever their status – asylum protection, residence permit – and whatever their age since we are also noticing that radicalised people are getting much younger’, he explained.

Certain Russian citizens could also be expelled from France

Mr Darmanin also announced that he had received authorisation from President Emmanuel Macron to resume discussions with Moscow to expel Russian citizens to their country of origin, which are filed ‘S’.