By Graeme Hanna • Published: 15 Oct 2023 • 17:58

Luton Airport has been inundated with 16,500 queries following the fire that ravaged its Terminal 2 car park last week, it has been revealed.

With thousands of passengers affected, the airport has understandably struggled to manage the sheer level of contacts regarding the situation and the status of their vehicles.

Around 1,500 vehicles were said to have been stationed in the car park when the fireball erupted, with up to 1,200 believed to be damaged or ruined.

Travellers have been stranded in more ways than one, initially when departing from, or returning to London Luton and then in the aftermath of the significant blaze. Many have felt like they have been left in the cold with very little help offered, as the airport scrambles to get on top of the situation.

Longer than we would have liked

As reported by Sky News, the airport released a further holding statement as the fallout continues.

“Since Tuesday night’s incident, together with Apcoa Parking, we have responded to almost 16,500 customer queries,” it said.

“Dealing with such a large volume of questions has naturally taken longer than we would have liked. Although we don’t have all the answers at this stage, we are working hard to provide more details as soon as possible.”

The airport will be very stretched in dealing with all of the queries, questions and complaints given that they are playing a waiting game to be able to provide full information on the cars that are stranded within the car park building.

Due to damage to the structure, much of the area is still inaccessible with cars piled up in some cases so it will take time for all of those impacted to get the information that they need. That can only be completed once the area is made safe.

As previously featured by Euro Weekly News, tens of thousands of people were troubled by the incident:

“The fire is said to have led to the cancellation of more than 150 flights which were due to land or take off from Luton. Other arrivals were diverted to locations including Cardiff, Liverpool and Manchester, whilst an inevitable delay hit a number of outbound flights.”

“It has been said that around 30,000 passengers faced disruption to their travel plans because of the significant car park fire but thankfully, only minor injuries were reported, nothing serious.”

The airport has resumed normal business in terms of flights but parking is extremely limited until further notice.