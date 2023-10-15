By Graeme Hanna •
Published: 15 Oct 2023 • 9:24
IMAGE - Pool Moncloa
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has stated that the evacuation of Gaza is ‘not endorsed’ by international law.
The Premier hit out at the action ordered by Israel as part of their response to the deadly attack by Hamas last week which has ignited the conflict in the Middle East region.
As reported by the Anadolu news agency, Sanchez voiced his concern about the situation.
“We defend Israel’s right to defend itself, but always within international humanitarian law, which does not endorse the evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza,” he said.
“The conflict which has generated so much suffering will only be resolved when the two states, Israel and Palestine, are recognized so that they can coexist in peace.”
The acting PM was addressing a rally in Merida.
The same news source included comments from Spain’s foreign minister who expressed similar concerns.
“It is urgent to protect the civilian population, allow access to aid and ensure respect for international humanitarian law, including the release of hostages,” Jose Manuel Albares.
“We are ready to increase Spanish aid after initial support of €1M to the United Nations.”
The drastic situation on the ground in Gaza has been described in stark terms by a representative from a UN aid agency.
Whilst the numbers of people moving toward the south of the Gaza Strip cannot easily be quantified, a mass exodus was outlined by UNRWA director of communications, Juliette Touma.
She told the BBC, “This is the worst we’ve ever seen, This is hitting rock bottom. This is Gaza being pushed into an abyss, there is a tragedy unfolding as the world is watching. This is Gaza.”
“According to colleagues on the ground, there is an exodus. People are leaving. Those who can, with their cars, some are walking, some are carrying mattresses, she continued.
“People are terrified. Terrified.”
With the conflict between Israel and Hamas now into a second week, an Israeli ground offensive into Gaza appears to be just a matter of time.
That action is likely to follow the evacuation of civilians from the north, which will require a response of a very different kind. Many thousands of people will need to be provided for, in terms of shelter, food and water.
The scale of the humanitarian crisis will require significant help from the outside as soon as possible in what is a rapidly changing situation.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Graeme is a freelance writer based in Belfast, Northern Ireland who has been writing full-time for the last three years. He specialises in football and Rangers FC in particular, as well as being on top of news and trending matters. His work has been published in titles such as Rangers Review, Give Me Sport, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon and the Belfast News Letter.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.