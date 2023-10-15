By Graeme Hanna • Published: 15 Oct 2023 • 9:24

IMAGE - Pool Moncloa

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has stated that the evacuation of Gaza is ‘not endorsed’ by international law.

The Premier hit out at the action ordered by Israel as part of their response to the deadly attack by Hamas last week which has ignited the conflict in the Middle East region.

As reported by the Anadolu news agency, Sanchez voiced his concern about the situation.

“We defend Israel’s right to defend itself, but always within international humanitarian law, which does not endorse the evacuation of Palestinians from Gaza,” he said.

“The conflict which has generated so much suffering will only be resolved when the two states, Israel and Palestine, are recognized so that they can coexist in peace.”

The acting PM was addressing a rally in Merida.

Spanish aid sent as Gaza pushed toward ‘an abyss’

The same news source included comments from Spain’s foreign minister who expressed similar concerns.

“It is urgent to protect the civilian population, allow access to aid and ensure respect for international humanitarian law, including the release of hostages,” Jose Manuel Albares.

“We are ready to increase Spanish aid after initial support of €1M to the United Nations.”

The drastic situation on the ground in Gaza has been described in stark terms by a representative from a UN aid agency.

Whilst the numbers of people moving toward the south of the Gaza Strip cannot easily be quantified, a mass exodus was outlined by UNRWA director of communications, Juliette Touma.

She told the BBC, “This is the worst we’ve ever seen, This is hitting rock bottom. This is Gaza being pushed into an abyss, there is a tragedy unfolding as the world is watching. This is Gaza.”

“According to colleagues on the ground, there is an exodus. People are leaving. Those who can, with their cars, some are walking, some are carrying mattresses, she continued.

“People are terrified. Terrified.”

With the conflict between Israel and Hamas now into a second week, an Israeli ground offensive into Gaza appears to be just a matter of time.

That action is likely to follow the evacuation of civilians from the north, which will require a response of a very different kind. Many thousands of people will need to be provided for, in terms of shelter, food and water.

The scale of the humanitarian crisis will require significant help from the outside as soon as possible in what is a rapidly changing situation.