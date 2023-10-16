By Graeme Hanna • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 6:00

As we begin another week, moving closer to the end of the year, it is starting to feel more like Autumn.

Many places are experiencing a drop in temperature and that feeling will be more apparent with the arrival of an Atlantic storm in the coming days that is expected to make an impact over the whole nation, as reported by Sur.

Yes, the rain has returned to Spain with some light precipitation recorded over the weekend. Scattered showers fell over much of the mainland on Saturday with a noticeable difference in the temperature in the north and east whilst the Canary Islands remained hot with high-temperature alerts still in place.

That will change quickly with what is on the way as advised by weather expert Juan Jose Villena:

“An Atlantic storm train is about to set course for the Iberian peninsula after a long time, you have to go back many months to find something similar heading to our country.”

“In our forecasting model, we see three or four storms arriving here, but we have to pay special attention to one of them, the one that could arrive during the early hours of Tuesday morning. A few days ago our weather modelling system gave it a ‘special’ significance label due to the subtropical aspect that it was taking on at times”.

That forecast sounds ominous for bad stormy weather to arrive imminently and bring heavy rain with it, but the start of the week will give us an indication.

Areas to be affected by the incoming storm

Villena continued on which locations will be most affected in the coming days:

“Everything points to the western areas of the mainland being the ones that will end up with the greatest accumulations of precipitation.”

“Some areas of the Pyrenees will also be affected. Rainfall will be less significant the closer we get to the southeast of the mainland. Taking all this into account, we should not be surprised by the significant accumulated rainfall expected in the west of the Andalucía region, the central system, the Huesca Pyrenees and a large part of the northwest quadrant of the mainland.”

“These areas could receive more than 100mm in less than 48 hours,” he added.

There you have it. It’s time to grab a jacket, find an umbrella or maybe even stay indoors this week. It will not last for long but inclement weather is on the way to Spain.