Pedro Sanchez Sent Congratulatory Message To Gibraltar Election Winner

By George Dagless • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 14:58

Stock image of Gibraltar. Credit: Artur Bogacki/Shutterstock.com

Gibraltar leader Fabian Picardo has revealed how Spanish interim Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent him a congratulatory message via WhatsApp after winning the latest election in the small British overseas territory.

The locals in Gibraltar went to the polls at the end of last week for their latest general election, with Picardo once again coming out on top.

He has served as leader of the country since 2011, with his centre-left alliance winning a small majority to extend his stay in charge.

As the leader of the Labour Socialist party in Gibraltar, he has naturally close ties to Sanchez, who is the leader of the Socialist Labour party in Spain, and he revealed that the interim Spanish PM contacted him after his win.

Fabian Picardo reveals contact from Pedro Sanchez after election win

He said to GBC that the caretaker Spanish Premier congratulated him on his electoral win, on Friday morning:

“Pedro Sanchez is two things. He is the President of the Government of Spain and therefore its Prime Minister and he is the leader of the Socialist Labour party in Spain.

“And the leader of the Socialist Labour party in Spain congratulated the leader of the Socialist Labour party in Gibraltar on Friday morning.”

This comes after Fabian Picardo’s saying during his speech following his election win where he asked Pedro Sanchez to get on with being re-elected so that together they could finish and tie up the ongoing Treaty negotiations.

Sanchez is currently looking to win support from other parties in Spain to form a majority government, but if he cannot there will be another election in the country.

As for Picardo, he said after his win:

“This morning we enter government once again because the people of Gibraltar determined that they wanted us to be the ones to get the job done. “They decided that we were the ones that would keep Gibraltar safe and that we should have the opportunity to once again serve the people of Gibraltar.”