By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 16 Oct 2023

Getafe and Sevilla want to sign Mason Greenwood permanently.

Getafe and Sevilla are said to be keen on signing Mason Greenwood on a permanent basis upon the end of his current loan deal.

Greenwood got off the mark as a Getafe player last week when he netted his first goal following his season-long loan spell from Manchester United, who failed to cut ties with the footballer who was at the centre of an off-field issue.

The England international saw all charges drop against him following accusations of attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, this is despite the obvious evidence.

There are several videos and images that can be found very easily online about what Greenwood did and said to his still girlfriend, but she decided to drop all charges against him and they now have a child together as he plys his trade out in Spain.

Getafe and Sevilla want to sign Mason Greenwood

It was reported that Man United were willing to integrate him back into the first team squad under Erik ten Hag before The Athletic revealed those plans earlier than the club intended and were forced to backtrack following public outcry.

Despite the backlash and anger towards Greenwood in England, he has been much loved by Getafe and their fans since he made the switch over the summer and they are now planning to keep him around on a permanent basis.

They are not alone in the pursuit of Greenwood’s signature, however, with fellow La Liga side Sevilla now keeping a very keen eye on the attacker to see how he fares during the remainder of the season.

On pure ability alone, Greenwood would be a top signing for most clubs in the world as he boasts a very impressive record in front of goal with Man United having registered 47 goal involvements in 129 appearances.

However, football isn’t just about ability alone and in reality, it actually means very little when a player has done such horrible things online. While they were never proven in a court of law, those images, videos and voice notes can never be forgotten or permanently discarded.

Why Greenwood should be a player no club wants to sign

A high-up Getafe official spoke about Greenwood when he signed amid backlash from the media and how he had been proven not guilty over in the UK, but that is simply not true and nothing more than a lie he’s made up to try and please himself.

Greenwood was never found not guilty because all charges were dropped prior to a decision being made, which people feel is enough for him to keep playing football but it can’t be and the fact men in power and supporters of football are happy to see him playing is disheartening.

The disgraced attacker is now happily running around football pitches all over Spain, despite everyone knowing what he did, and the fact he is now attracting the interest of Sevilla, a club with such rich and proud history makes for worrying reading.

Especially for this to be happening in Spain when the Luis Rubiales and Jorge Vilda cases are still being discussed in court and spoken about in public because it should have been a time for change after the Women’s World Cup success on and off the pitch for the national side.

However, now some of the world’s best players are having to read reports that teams are fighting it out to sign someone who they would likely feel rather terrified and uneasy being around in the form of Greenwood.

It will be a dark day for Spanish football if Greenwood is chased after by numerous clubs on a permanent basis and willingly pay money to sign someone who is capable of such horrible things behind the scenes.