By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 16 Oct 2023 • 11:57

Sir Jim Ratcliffe to purchase 25% stake in Manchester United. Credit: Tatohra/Shutterstock.com

British billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is set to purchase 25% of Manchester United after Sheikh Jassim withdrew his takeover offer last week.

After months of negotiating, standoffs and differing reports, it looks as though the Glazers will continue to hold a majority stake in Man United, despite having received a cash upfront offer from Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim, who would have also cleared all debt from the club.

This is because Sheikh Jassim has indeed withdrawn his offer which had been on the table for months, but with no progress being made the Qatari national has ended up walking away from all negotiations as he only wanted to buy the club and own it himself.

That has allowed Sir Jim Ratcliffe to swoop in and change his offer to the Glazers, because he is now reportedly willing to only hold a 25% stake in his boyhood club, despite claiming he wished to buy a majority at the start of this process.

It’s believed that the Glazers became rather unwilling sellers a few months ago and that has led to severe delays in this takeover process, so Ratcliffe has had to rethink his position and realise that a minority stake is better than having nothing at all.

Ratcliffe is now said to be closing in on buying a 25% stake in Man United but has also demanded that his INEOS group be able to control and run all footballing operations at Old Trafford.

🔴 Sir Jim Ratcliffe expected to have control of football/sporting operations once vote of 25% minority stake will be confirmed. Key days ahead for Manchester United future as process will enter final stage. pic.twitter.com/aiW2kivaMg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 15, 2023

While certain Manchester United supporter groups have now called on people to stop communicating and working with the club after they failed to sell the club in its entirety, this move from Ratcliffe is indeed a smart one.

If Ratcliffe is able to run footballing operations it will likely allow the club to go in a new and different direction, something that’s desperately needed given how poor the Red Devils have been doing this season and over the last few campaigns.

The INEOS business owner is already lining up ways in which he can make changes quickly at Man United to get fans even more onside with Paul Mitchell and Michael Edwards being eyed up as potential recruits.

Both have great pedigree within the game as Mitchell worked wonders at Monaco over the past few years while Edwards is widely appreciated for his time working at Liverpool during their successful seasons under Jurgen Klopp.

Man United fans will continue to protest, chant and show signs of annoyance toward the Glazers, but if they can remain in the background and no longer have much of a say when it comes to the footballing side of things, it could be just what the Red Devils need.

The Glazers have managed to keep Man United as one of the most powerful teams in all of sports and are a huge global brand, however, their lack of footballing knowledge or even interest has been alarming, especially over the last few years.

Ratcliffe also has experience running a club as he’s the current owner of French side Nice, and it’s believed that despite having a rocky start full of empty promises, he’s learned from his mistakes and appears to now be getting things right off the pitch.