Massive European Club Could Offer Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho A Lifeline

By Chris King • Published: 08 Oct 2023 • 16:30

Image of Manchester United player Jadon Sancho. Credit: Ardfern/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

JADON SANCHO could be offered a potential career-saving move to Italy’s Serie A.

According to an exclusive report by Phil Thomas at The Sun on Saturday, October 7, Juventus have shown an interest in taking the 23-year-old Manchester United outcast to Turin.

The England winger appears to have reached the end of the line at Old Trafford where he is currently training separately to the first team squad after a public spat on social media with Erik ten Hag.

Juventus are thought to be interested in Sancho

Juve could hand Sancho the opportunity of a move in January which has the potential of turning into a permanent £60m switch in the summer of 2024 if all goes well for him in Italy.

It is believed that he has still refused to apologise to the Dutch coach so it seems inevitable that the Red Devils would be open to offers for Sancho when the January transfer window comes around.

A move to Serie A could be a way of rejuvenating his football career but the news outlet pointed out that Juventus would probably expect United to pay a fair chunk of Sancho’s reputed £350,000 per week salary if they were to take him on loan initially.

His former club was thought to be interested in taking him back

There had been rumours that Borussia Dortmund were keen on taking their former player back. Sancho spent four seasons with the Bundesliga giants before making a £73m move to Old Trafford in 2021.

However, according to Phil Thomas, sources claimed that Sancho was not particularly interested in returning to Germany but that he could be tempted by a fresh start in Italy.

His current situation started in early September after Ten Hag left Sancho out of the squad that travelled to face Arsenal and subsequently criticised his player’s training performances. As a result, Sancho took to social media to accuse the Dutchman of making him a scapegoat.