Transfer News: Jadon Sancho Could Make Shock January Move To Champions League Club

By Chris King • 10 September 2023 • 0:39

Image of Manchester United player Jadon Sancho. Credit: Ardfern/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

IT has been reported that Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho could make a shock return to his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

The Bundesliga outfit had an offer for the England star rejected by the Red Devils during the last January transfer window.

However, according to Phil Thomas at The Sun this Saturday, September 9, a loan move back to Germany could materialise next January.

Sancho had a public falling out with his Dutch coach Erik ten Hag last weekend after he was dropped from the squad that travelled to play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Ten Hag said he dropped Sancho due to his ‘performances in training’

After their 3-1 defeat by the Gunners, Ten Hag revealed that the 23-year-old had been left out due to his ‘performances in training’.

In response, Sancho immediately took to social media where he publicly claimed that his manager’s claims were not true and that he was being made a ‘scapegoat’.

‘I will not allow people saying things that are completely untrue, I’ve conducted myself in training very well this week’, he tweeted.

Things have remained relatively quiet at Old Trafford since last Sunday’s outburst which has apparently alerted those in power at Dortmund to keep an eye on the situation.

Prior to being snubbed for the Arsenal match, Sancho had appeared three times for United this season, albeit, from the bench.

Sancho arrived at Old Trafford in 2021 from Dortmund

After making a high-profile £73m switch to the Premier League in 2021, Sancho has not really made the impact in England that was expected of him.

Although he has always maintained that he intends to stay the course at Old Trafford, following this latest drama he might feel that a return to his old club is in his own interests.

According to Phil Thomas, should Sancho head back to Dortmund then United would probably ask the Germans to cover a large percentage of his £300,000-a-week wages.