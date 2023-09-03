Jadon Sancho Issues Public ‘Scapegoat’ Statement In Response To Erik Ten Hag’s ‘Training Performances’ Comment

By Chris King • 03 September 2023 • 23:38

A storm cloud probably settled Old Trafford this evening after England star Jadon Sancho issued a public statement following comments from his coach Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman left Sancho out of his squad for Manchester United’s clash with Arsenal this Sunday, September 3. When asked after the match why the 23-year-old had not been among the substitutes at the Emirates Stadium, the coach offered a very blunt explanation.

‘We did not select Jadon because of his performances in training. You have to reach a certain level every day at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game, he was not selected’.

Clearly not prepared to accept his manager’s words, just one hour later, Sancho took to social media to offer his own take on the situation.

‘Please do not believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week’, he posted.

Sancho explained: ‘I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team’.

Jadon Sancho arrived in Manchester in 2921 from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund but he never made the anticipated impact.

He has returned 12 goals in 82 appearances for the club since his high-profile £73m move. Although he has featured in each of United’s three games before today, they were all from the bench.

Arsenal beat Man United 3-1

Arsenal ran out eventual 3-1 winners in the match thanks to two late goals in stoppage time. Marcus Rashford put United in front but just 35 seconds later, the Gunners were level tanks to Martin Odegaard.

Declan Rice blasted Arsenal ahead after his shot took a deflection off Jonny Evans to leave Andre Onana stranded. Incredibly, Gabriel Jesus stunned the visitors with another goal to take the three points and consign United to their second defeat in four matches.

As a result, Mikel Arteta’s side occupies fifth spot in the table, two points adrift of Manchester City. while the Red Devils sit in 11th position.