Manchester United Tracking Progress Of 18 Y/O Superstar

By Aaron Hindhaugh • Published: 30 Sep 2023 • 13:30

Manchester United's famous stadium, Old Trafford.

Manchester United are one of a number of European clubs tracking the development of 18-year-old Belgian star, Arthur Vermeeren.

Something that Man United have not been able to get right over the past few years is their transfer business as a whole as they’ve failed to sell players on for big money and have then been forced to splash out heavily on a lot of their players who may not have been worth the price tags.

They have also failed to plan for the future and not recruited at youth levels as well as some other clubs, such as Chelsea, have done in recent transfer windows leaving them with a lot of thinking to do for Erik ten Hag and his long-term plans at Old Trafford.

They may finally be taking notice of signing young players and then being able to integrate them into the first team or sell them on for inflated fees, just like Manchester City has done in the past with players such as Gavin Bazunu, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer.

Man United Tracking Highly-Rated Teenager

This is because according to reports out in Spain, Man United are one of many top European clubs tracking the extremely talented and coveted Belgian teenager, Arthur Vermeeren.

Alongside Man United, it’s believed that Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham, Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax are tracking the progress of Vermeeren as he continues to dazzle out in Belgium with Royal Antwerp.

Something which is a very good sign for Man United is that Brighton are interested in the youngster because they simply only appear to recruit the best young players all around the world with the Seagulls seemingly having a continuous conveyor belt of talents ready to step up into the first team.

Red Devils Keen To Build For The Future

The Seagulls never appear to be bothered by which top player they lose to a ‘bigger’ club in the Premier League having sold Moises Caicedo, Alexis MacAllister and Marc Cucurella in the past 12-24 months and they are still fighting with the very best in England.

So, while Man United do indeed have a fight on their hands to sign Vermeeren from Royal Antwerp given the number of clubs involved in the race, it’s a sign they are forward-thinking and not just singing players for the here and now.