Gibraltar Rock Relay Run Returns

By Kevin Fraser • Published: 18 Oct 2023 • 11:27

Gibraltar charity Rock Run

AFTER the success of 2022’s inaugural Rock Relay Run, which raised over £4,000 for veterans’ charity Waterloo Uncovered, the team is back with an even bigger and better event, including twice as many participants.

On October 21, a group of 20 runners will take on the gruelling challenge of a 12-hour relay run up and down the Rock of Gibraltar, in aid of Waterloo Uncovered’s life-changing veteran support programmes. In addition to raising vital funds for veterans and serving personnel, the Rock Relay Run team will give back to the local community by spending the day before the run working in the Gibraltar Clubhouse, a local mental health charity hub.

The team of 20 taking on the challenge will include local Gibraltarian business owners, and personnel from the Royal Air Force, Royal Navy, and Army plus Gibraltarian long-distance runner, national marathon record holder and Commonwealth Games competitor Arnold Rogers, who serves in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

All money raised from this incredible challenge will help fund Waterloo Uncovered’s unique veteran support programmes. Mark Evans, CEO of Waterloo Uncovered, said: “Gibraltar’s connection with the British Armed Forces goes back 300 years, and the Rock is an iconic part of the experience of being stationed there andclimbing it is a rite of passage. We can’t think of a better way to raise funds.”

The Waterloo Uncovered Gibraltar Rock Relay Run will start at the Pillars of Hercules and end at O’Hara’s Battery, with pairs running up and down in turn. The team will start the relay at 6am and will continue the challenge for the next 12 hours for an estimated 6pm finish.