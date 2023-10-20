Storm Aline Deposits More Than 40 Litres/m² Of Rain In Several Regions Of Malaga Province

By Chris King • Updated: 20 Oct 2023 • 1:23

Image of people walking in the rain in Spain. Credit: Lux Blue/Shutterstock.com

STORM ALINE left its mark in Malaga province this Thursday, October 19, with more than 40 l/m² of rainfall recorded in some areas.

Once the front moved from Grazalema – where it deposited almost 70 l/m² in 12 hours – the rain started to fall with more intensity at around 8 pm in Ronda and other municipalities in the Serranía.

According to data from the Hidrosur Network, updated at 10 pm, in Malaga province, Serranía de Ronda collected the most water.

The Serranía de Ronda region recorded the most rainfall

Around 43 l/m² were registered in 12 hours by the Genal River weather station in Jubrique. Another 42.7 l/m² were recorded in Majada de las Lomas in Cortes de la Frontera, according to malagahoy.es.

Significant quantities also fell over the course of 12 hours in Ronda, where about 27 l/m² were collected. The last 16 of this total occurred between 8 pm and 9pm.

In the Estepona municipality of Los Reales, 30.5 l/m² were registered, while almost 20 l/m² were collected in the course of one hour in El Torcal.

However, in some parts of Axarquía – which is badly in need of rain – the total barely reached 20 l/m², as was the case with Malaga city. Alfarnatejo collected the most in this region with 12 l/m².

Strong winds caused more than 50 incidents

More than 50 wind-related incidents were registered by the 112 Andalucia Emergency Services on Thursday, although none were major nor involved injuries to the public.

Most calls involved fallen trees and branches, street furniture and falling masonry. A 112 source informed malagahoy.es that the municipalities most affected were Mijas, Fuengirola, Benalmádena and Torremolinos.

Strong winds with gusts of up to 80 km/h had been predicted by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, on the Costa del Sol, the Guadalhorce Valley, and in the regions of Antequera, Ronda and Axarquía.

More than 20 flights were diverted from Malaga Airport

More than 20 flights bound for the Malaga-Costa del Sol Airport had to be diverted to airport facilities in other cities as a result of the strong winds in the province.

Air traffic control sources in Malaga confirmed to the news outlet that flights were redirected to facilities in Sevilla, Almería, Madrid, Valencia, Barcelona, and Alicante – among others.

These included an Airbus A220-300 that departed from the Finnish city of Tampere at around 2:10 pm and was due to land in the capital. The aircraft was diverted to Sevilla.

At around 3:27 pm, a Ryanair plane bound for Malaga from Cologne in Germany had to land in the same city due to adverse weather.

A Vueling aircraft departing from Lyon in France was also diverted in the same way to the airport of the Andalucian capital. Seven aircraft were also diverted to the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport and four to Alicante.