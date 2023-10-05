Estepona Is The Place In The Sun For Presenter

By Kevin Fraser •
Jasmine Harman finds her own place in the sun
Place in the Sun star, Jasmine Harman, has announced to her 456,000 followers on Instagram that she and her husband and children have made the “overwhelming” decision to start a new life in Estepona.
English television presenter, property expert and writer, Jasmine Harman has been with the Channel 4 programme for 20 years. Having helped people others find their dream homes in Portugal, Malta, Cyprus and many other places, she herself has taken the decision which she says, was a year or more in the making, to settle in Estepona.
Speaking to Hello! Magazine she said, “It was about making the best life. The years slip away and that was very much why we wanted to make this move; to have more quality time together, more family time”.
On her Facebook page, Jasmine posted “Life has many ups and downs. Sometimes the hardest things to do, bring the greatest rewards. Moving country has been stressful and intense and at times, overwhelming. But now we’re here and we plan to make the most of it”.
In 2021 Jasmine featured 5 properties in Estepona while filming an episode with a mother and daughter looking to buy in the area. Other presenters have also filmed in the town, one episode as recently as January 2022.
In addition to presenting A Place in the Sun for which she has fillmed over 200 episodes, Jasmine is a writer and commentator on overseas property, travel and homes, and has written features for Company, Living Abroad, and My Travel magazines. It is a credit to Estepona that, having travelled so widely, she has chosen Estepona as her new home.
She told Hello! Magazine, “It has a lovely community feel. We have lots of Spanish families nearby and I’ve been hovering outside to say hello to all our new neighbours. We’re planning a housewarming to get to know everyone.”
