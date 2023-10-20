Travel Experts Reveal Top Mini-Break Destinations

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Oct 2023 • 18:13

Image of Benidorm. Credit: Selina Irina/Shutterstock.com

One of the UK’s most famous travel firms has revealed their top five holiday destinations for the perfect mini-break, with two Spanish resorts among them.

Looking for an exotic mini-break? One of the most iconic Spanish seaside resorts has, for the second consecutive year, clinched the top spot as the most favoured locale, alongside other picturesque European destinations which have also made the list.

On October 20, a report by the Express published Thomas Cook’s top choices for this year’s most sought-after mini-break locations. According to the professionals, a mini-break is defined as a holiday of less than five days.

Thomas Cook’s Observations

The travel experts explained that while last year’s Covid restrictions might have influenced choices to some extent, Turkey and Salou offer excellent value, making them ideal for families and couples seeking sunny, short escapes.

Thomas Cook’s head of product, Emma King added, ‘…value for money has been a priority for many of our customers, so while the Canaries are perfect for year-round sun, other areas have found renewed popularity because they are a little easier on the wallet.’

Top Five Mini-Break Destinations For 2023

Benidorm: A perennial favourite among the British, Benidorm proudly holds the title of Spain’s inaugural package holiday resort. Renowned for its vibrant nightlife and the two-kilometre Levante Beach, it’s often dubbed the most British locale in Spain. Milatos, Crete: The beautiful Milatos, nestled on Crete’s northern shores, is a must-visit. Here, travellers can relax on pristine beaches or delve into the region’s past with a Milatos Cave expedition. And when in Crete, savouring a traditional moussaka is a must. Albufeira: Touted as Portugal’s most picturesque spot, Albufeira graces the stunning Algarve coast. once a fishing village, Albufeira has evolved into a prime vacation hub. Adventures await with dolphin spotting or lounging on the Falesia beach, coupled with its bustling nocturnal activities. Alanya, Turkey: Marking Turkey’s debut on the list is Alanya, a jewel of the Turkish Riviera. Famous for Cleopatra Beach, where the legendary Queen is believed to have bathed, it boasts the imposing Alanya Castle, which today stands as an open-air museum. The Damlatas Cave, with its striking geological wonders, is another highlight. Salou: Situated on Spain’s northeastern Costa Daurada, Salou is celebrated for its Llevant and Ponent beaches. But it also harbours secluded coves, perfect for a refreshing dip. Popular among the younger visitors, it features the PortAventura theme park.