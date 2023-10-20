Travel Experts Reveal Top Mini-Break Destinations

By John Ensor •
Published: 20 Oct 2023 • 18:13
Image of Benidorm.
Credit: Selina Irina/Shutterstock.com
One of the UK’s most famous travel firms has revealed their top five holiday destinations for the perfect mini-break, with two Spanish resorts among them.
Looking for an exotic mini-break? One of the most iconic Spanish seaside resorts has, for the second consecutive year, clinched the top spot as the most favoured locale, alongside other picturesque European destinations which have also made the list.
On October 20, a report by the Express published Thomas Cook’s top choices for this year’s most sought-after mini-break locations. According to the professionals, a mini-break is defined as a holiday of less than five days.
The travel experts explained that while last year’s Covid restrictions might have influenced choices to some extent, Turkey and Salou offer excellent value, making them ideal for families and couples seeking sunny, short escapes.
Thomas Cook’s head of product, Emma King added, ‘…value for money has been a priority for many of our customers, so while the Canaries are perfect for year-round sun, other areas have found renewed popularity because they are a little easier on the wallet.’
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
