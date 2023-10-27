Bashed By A Brolly! Far Right Dutch Leader Attacked With Umbrella.

By Jennifer Popplewell •
The incident occurred when Mr Baudet was in the Belgian city of Ghent to give a lecture at an event organised by a conservative university association. Upon his arrival at the university, a man wielding an umbrella lashed out at the politician, striking him over the head and shouting that he was against fascism, before loudly denouncing Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The offender was promptly tackled to the floor by security, however, due to the fact that he was able to get close enough to the leader to commit this crime, many have criticised the lack of safeguard in effect. Fellow far right politician, Filip Dewinter, who actually posted a video of the attack on social media, stated that the incident was a “disgrace for our security services.”
Thierry Baudet is known to be a supporter of the current Russian president, and recently declared that he blamed Russia’s war on Ukraine. He was also found guilty of ‘creating a breeding ground for antisemitism’ back in 2021, after a couple of controversial comments, to put it lightly, surfaced.
The passionate perpetrator was immediately arrested and, apart from a significant bump on his head, Mr Baudet reported that he was “uninjured” otherwise. The lecture went ahead as planned, and as more videos of the incident surfaced on social media MP’s from all across the political spectrum have publicly condemned the attack.
According to POLITICO’s Poll of Polls, FVD is currently polling at 3 per cent ahead of the election.
