Boris Johnson’s Shock Announcement

By John Ensor • Published: 27 Oct 2023 • 20:15

Boris Johnson with King Charles and Queen Camilla/BorisJohnsonUK/Instagram

IN a surprise move today it was announced that the former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is to join the team at GB News.

On Friday, October 27, GB News revealed Boris Johnson’s most surprising move yet. Johnson, also a former London Mayor, has made an unexpected career change by joining GB News, the rapidly growing and sometimes controversial broadcasting channel.

Johnson will officially become a part of the news team starting next year, taking on roles as a presenter, content creator, and analyst. The channel plans to feature him prominently in their coverage of the forthcoming UK general election and the US elections next year.

A New Role For Boris

Johnson, a former journalist for The Times and Daily Telegraph said: ‘GB News is an insurgent channel with a loyal and growing following. I am excited to say I will be joining shortly – and offering my frank opinions on world affairs,’

Boris commented on his first significant broadcasting role with a typically Churchillian statement: ‘I will be talking about the immense opportunities for Global Britain – as well as the challenges – and why our best days are yet to come.’

In a separate video clip, Boris also added that he would ‘be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, and how we meet all of those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us.’

Michael Booker, the GB News Editorial Director, enthused: ‘We are tremendously proud to have him join the GB News family, particularly as we head into a seismic year of politics both here and across the Atlantic.

‘Boris has been the most influential Prime Minister of our generation, and his unique insight into domestic and world affairs will be a smash hit with our viewers and listeners.’

Booker concluded: ‘As well as his political skills, he’s an incredibly talented journalist and author, so we can’t wait to start working with him on what will be must-see TV.’

Before becoming an MP Johnson was also editor of the spectator, where he encouraged contributions from left-wing writers and cartoonists. He is also a successful author whose works include, ‘Seventy-Two virgins’ and ‘The Churchill Factor.’

In conclusion, as the political landscape continues to evolve, the addition of Boris Johnson to GB News is set to provide viewers with a fresh and insightful perspective on current events.