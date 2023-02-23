Boris Johnson interested in applying for post of NATO Secretary-General

By Chris King • 23 February 2023 • 19:50

Boris Johnson image. Credit: Michael Tubi / Shutterstock.com

With Jens Stoltenberg announcing his plans to step down, the former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is interested in applying for the post of NATO Secretary-General.

Speaking in an interview with The Guardian today, Thursday, February 23, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he is interested in applying for the post of Secretary-General of NATO.

“I see myself as a candidate. This is a very good position, an important one. NATO is now stronger than ever”, said Mr Johnson. According to the ex-premier, Ukraine will join NATO in the future”.

Also in an interview with Sky News, the politician called on Britain to “break the ice” and send the fighter jets that Kyiv is asking for to Ukraine.

'I think there is an argument for the UK breaking the ice and giving Ukraine some Typhoons' Speaking to Sky's @markaustintv, Boris Johnson adds that the UK "remains well out in front" in their support for Ukrainehttps://t.co/X3flQUBL0r 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602 pic.twitter.com/XcvWd2N0eS — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 23, 2023

Earlier, the DPA agency in Germany reported that the current NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had no plans to extend his term of office. He has been in the position for almost nine years and has already extended his powers three times.

Boris Johnson resigned from the office of UK Prime Minister in July last year amid a series of scandals involving his partying in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and others.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.