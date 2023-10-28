National Joan And John Day: An Irish Love Story

By John Ensor • Updated: 28 Oct 2023 • 19:37

Joan and John: The happy couple. Credit: joancooke5/X

A love story that blossomed in one of the darkest of times, has captured the hearts of many in what could be one of Ireland’s most inspiring tales to date.

From pandemic-induced isolation to a life of togetherness, one woman’s positive outlook reaped rich rewards proving that every cloud does indeed have a silver lining.

Joan’s Daily Positivity

As the pandemic raged on and people sought new diversions during those grim times, Joan Cooke took to Twitter, sharing positive aspects about her daily delights to bring moments of joy and a smile amidst the prevailing doom and gloom. Her uplifting posts quickly resonated with many, amassing her a following just shy of 10,000.

Among her thousands of followers, a special bond formed with a fellow Dubliner, John Ellis, and what began as casual pandemic chatter soon flourished into a romance. On October 26, Dublin witnessed the heart-warming union of Joan Cooke and John Ellis, solidifying one of Ireland’s most celebrated love stories born during the depths of the pandemic, writes Extra.ie.

National Joan And John Day Takes Off

Their close friend Veronica ignited the campaign for #NationalJoanAndJohnDay on Twitter. She urged, ‘Tomorrow one of our lovely twitter fam is getting married. Lets wish @joancooke5 the very best on her special day by getting her trending here, c’mon ppl use the hashtag #NationalJoanAndJohnDay I need a bit of covid isolation mischief.’

The newlyweds’ joy was palpable when Joan posted a radiant picture from their wedding. Thousands showered them with heartfelt congratulations.

One admirer expressed, ‘Many many congratulations you absolutely wonderful and beautiful person. May you have a wonderful life together. My very best wishes to you and I have never forgotten your kindness and generosity to me a few years back. Much love to you.’

Another person posted: ‘Typical Irish twitter but I’m emotional about the marriage today of the lovely Joan and John whom I’ve never even met. Joan’s tweets about her daily treats during lockdown gradually became treats for two and now they’re married! #NationalJoanAndJohnDay.’

Another member of the extended online family wrote: ‘We don’t know each other Joan but you just popped up on my timeline. You are a beautiful bride and your husband looks like a lovely man. Congratulations to you both and every happiness for the future.’

Joan’s Musical Farewell

In a cheerful note to her fans the night preceding her wedding, Joan replied: ‘As Maria sang in The Sound of Music, “Somewhere in my youth or childhood, I must have done something good”. Goodnight everyone. You have been brilliant.’