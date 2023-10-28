Premier League: Chelsea still without seven players ahead of Brentford clash

By Chris King • Updated: 28 Oct 2023 • 0:58

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

CHELSEA will look to extend their unbeaten run to five matches as they head into their Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday, October 28.

The Blues will still be without seven of their players when they host their west London rivals at Stamford Bridge in tomorrow’s early kickoff at 12:30 BST.

After a slow start to the new season, Mauricio Pochettino’s men seem to have finally clicked into gear, although they still remain in 10th place in the table.

As reported by chelseafc.com this Friday 27, Armando Broja has not yet recuperated. The 22-year-old Albanian international striker is ‘being treated for irritation on the knee’.

Six other players are all reported as continuing to undergo their rehabilitation programmes. This treatment list includes England defender and club vice-captain Ben Chilwell. He has been sidelined since the end of September and there is no immediate sign of him making a return amy time soon.

Carney Chukwuemeka picked up a knee injury against West Ham at the start of the season and the 20-year-old English midfielder has not played since.

Similarly, it had been hoped that Trevoh Chalobah would be fit again but the 24-year-old recently suffered a setback after sustaining a thigh injury and is yet to start a match this season.

Wesley Fofana is fighting to recover from injury with the 22-year-old French defender and former Leicester City star struggling to make a return at the moment.

Pochettino is still without Belgian star Romeo Lavia

Pochettino pulled off a massive scoop in the summer transfer window by landing Romeo Lavia, the 19-year-old Belgian international from Southampton. However, he joined the rest of his teammates on the treatment table and is still making his way back from injury.

Chelsea suffered a blow last weekend after being 2-0 against Arsenal only to end the math all-square at 2-2. Cole Palmer will be hoping to continue his electrifying run of form since joining from Manchester City.

Brentford have won their last two matches at Stamford Bridge

Meanwhile, Brentford arrive at the Bridge fresh from thumping Burney 3-0 last weekend. The Bees have been victorious on both of their previous visits to Chelsea so Thomas Frank’s men should be pretty confident. They currently occupy 14th spot in the table, two points behind the Blues.

Frank confirmed to brentfordfc.com that he has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game. He is still without Ben Mee, Shandon Baptiste, Josh Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard, and Keane Lewis-Potter.

‘Available players, compared to last week, will be the same. Then of course, I can choose to pick another line-up, although we played a very good game against Burnley’, he said.

‘Ben Mee is definitely getting closer. He is in full training and got some valuable minutes with the B team on Wednesday night, so he’s in a good place now’, the manager continued.

Updating the injuries, he detailed: ‘Shandon has been training with the team this week and is going in the right direction, so that’s very positive. Josh is on the grass, on one-to-one’.

‘Damsgaard is progressing in the gym as he should do. It’s not a muscle injury, so he can get on to the grass and then the team quicker than Dasilva. Keane will have another scan next week. He will hopefully train on the grass in a week’s time’, Frank concluded.