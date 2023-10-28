Relief For Residents As Gunman Is Found

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Oct 2023 • 15:37

Images of active shooter, Robert Card Credit: LewistonPolice/Facebook.com

AFTER a two-day manhunt, the gunman who ran amok, whose action resulted in the deaths of 18 people has been found dead.

The lifeless body of Robert Card, the individual responsible for Maine’s most deadly shooting this year, was discovered on Friday evening, seemingly by his own hand, according to the New York Post.

Sigh Of Relief

The massacre, which took place on the night of Wednesday, October 25, led to a rigorous two-day search following the tragedy at a Lewiston bowling alley and pub.

During a media briefing, Maine Gov Janet Mills said: ‘Like many people, I’m breathing a sigh [of] relief knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat anymore.’

She then turned her attention to the families who lost loved ones due the the brutal incident: ‘Now is the time to heal. With this search concluded, I know that law enforcement continues to fully investigate all the facts so we can bring what closure we can to the victims and their families.’

Gunman Found

Approximately at 7:45 in the evening of Friday, October 27, Card’s body was discovered near a river in Lisbon, Maine. This location is reportedly close by to his previous place of employment, Maine Recycling, where reportedly he lost his job only recently. On the night of the attack, Card was identified in the same attire, as stated by Maine Sen Angus King, it is believed he took his own life using a handgun.

Timeline Of The Tragedy

Following the shooting, Card’s white Subaru Outback was found abandoned in Lisbon shortly after his assault at Sparetime Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar & Grille. The indiscriminate act commenced around seven in the evening at the bowling facility.

Initially, it was thought that 22 had been killed, it was later confirmed that 18 individuals had lost their lives while another 13 people sustained injuries. Those killed ranged from 14 to 76-years of age.