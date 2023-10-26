City On Lockdown As Gunman At Large Kills 22 People

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Oct 2023 • 9:12

Images of active shooter. Credit: LewistonPolice/Facebook.com

LAST night a gunman ran amok in the US, opening fire indiscriminately, killing at least 22 people and injuring scores of others.

On Wednesday, October 25, in Lewiston, Maine, a horrifying event unfolded as an armed assailant unleashed a deadly attack on the unsuspecting crowds at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Sparetime Recreation, a well-known bowling alley, writes the Washington Examiner.

The two venues, located roughly four miles apart, saw the deaths of 22 individuals, with between 50 – 60 sustaining injuries. Not all victims were shot, some bore injuries from the ensuing chaos and stampede, as mentioned by NBC.

Authorities On High Alert

Lewiston Maine Police Department released the following statement on Facebook: ‘Law Enforcement is attempting to locate Robert Card 4/4/1983, as a person of interest regarding the mass shooting at Schemengees Bar and Sparetime Recreation this evening. CARD should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact law enforcement if you are aware of his whereabouts.’

Card had been trained at a U.S. Army Reserve training facility in Maine as a firearms instructor, reportedly his mental health has recently been under scrutiny.

According to state police documents, he had been admitted to a mental health facility last summer for two weeks. Although the bulletin lacked specific details about his treatment, it did note that Card had confessed to hearing voices and had previously issued threats against a military base in Saco, Maine, where he is still believed to be a member.

City Gripped By Fear

In a distressing revelation on social media, Lewiston Police confirmed Card’s involvement and cautioned the public about his potential threat. Billie Jayne Cooke, a city council candidate, recounted her chilling experience to British media, ‘The entire ride home was just solid sirens, one siren after another,’ she said.

‘Helicopters, sirens, I’ve never heard so much activity in my life in this city. We have police from all over the state, from out of the state, coming up.’

Emergency Measures

Earlier, Lewiston Police had alerted the community of an ‘active shooter USA’ scenario at the locations mentioned previously. Central Maine Medical Centre’s website stated their response to a ‘mass casualty, mass shooter event’, coordinating with nearby hospitals to manage the crisis.

With the alarm raised shortly after 8:00 pm local time, the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office informed the public about their ongoing investigation into ‘two active shooter events’, urging businesses to lock down for safety.

National Response To The Crisis

The country’s leadership has been swift in its reaction. Governor Janet Mills expressed her concern and assured constant communication with safety officials. President Joe Biden extended his complete federal support, as stated by the White House, following his conversations with Ms Mills and the state’s representatives in Congress.