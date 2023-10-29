Check out new Netflix scary film released for Halloween: ‘The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi’

By Chris King • Updated: 29 Oct 2023 • 18:31

NETFLIX has pulled off another coup in landing the Nigerian film ‘The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi’ which it will release officially on Tuesday, October 31 – Halloween.

It was initially believed that the scary two-part film would first be screened in Nigerian cinemas. However, this has proven to not be the case and now subscribers will be able to enjoy this spooky tale on Netflix.

An urban myth has circulated for decades in the secondary schools of Nigeria. It is a scary legend about a dead woman’s spirit known as Madam Koi Koi that has been passed down from generation to generation of students. Her spirit is believed to wander around the halls of boarding schools in the country.

This latest Netflix offering revolves around the unexplained deaths of three residents in a town. It seems that a dark spirit that had lain dormant for decades has suddenly reawakened and is seeking vengeance on the local community in the most awful of ways.

Deyemi Okanlawon and Baaj Adebule play the roles of two detectives handed the task of investigating the mysterious deaths. They soon find themselves caught up in something they wished they hadn’t.

Which timeline is this story set in?

Viewers are taken back to what are believed to be the roots of today’s boarding schools myth with multiple timelines between 1971 and 1991 involved.

In a release directed by Jituboh and co-produced by Jituboh and Michael W. Ndiomu, the writing credits go to Jay Franklyn Jituboh and Dale Falola.

Among the characters are the school administrator played by Ireti Doyle, and a Catholic nun played by Chioma Akpotha. Also featured are Martha Ehinome, Chukwuka Jude, Omowunmi Dada, Chuks Joseph, Tolulope Odebunmi, Iremide Adeoye, Kevin T. Solomon, Kevin T. Solomon, Racheal Emem Issac, Temidayo Akinboro and Nene Aliemeke.

