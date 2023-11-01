Pet Plays Vital Role On Special Day

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Nov 2023 • 12:47

The Happy Couple With Mak. Credit: Change .org

THE Spanish couple who campaigned to have their dog as one of their wedding guests succeeded, reports say he was impeccably behaved.

A recent story told of one couple’s fight to have their canine family member share the unique occasion of their wedding. Happily, on Saturday, October 28 in Vitoria, their wish came true as Conchi and Roberto celebrated a historic day with their beloved dog, Mak as ring bearer, writes El Correo.

A Four-Legged Page

Mak wasn’t just any guest. Adorned in a smart tailcoat, he had the significant role of carrying the rings and accompanying the couple down the aisle. According to attendees, Mak was on his best behaviour at all times despite the commotion that arose beforehand

Trailblazing Tails And Tireless Efforts

Conchi and Roberto’s decision to have Mak play such an integral part in their wedding was not taken lightly. It involved relentless efforts until finally, they obtained the green light from the Vitoria City Council.

A petition on change.org championed by the couple garnered over 34,000 signatures, underscoring the widespread support for their cause.

The newlyweds turned heads with their avant-garde fashion choices. The bride stunned in a long fuchsia and silver-grey dress with an impressive train. The groom, not to be outdone, donned a black suit with silver sequin embellishments, chains on the lapel, and a fuchsia shirt that mirrored his bride’s dress colour.

A Day To Remember

As the ceremony concluded, guests honoured the couple with a bow, while bystanders in the Plaza de España eagerly captured the unique moment on their mobile phones.

In a world where traditions evolve, this Vitoria wedding has certainly set a precedent. With Mak’s role shining a spotlight on the possibilities for pets in ceremonies, it’s a significant step towards more inclusive celebrations that truly involve all family members.

Public Response

THE newlyweds passed on their gratitude to all those who helped sway the decision by casting their votes: ‘Thank you to all the people who made this possible.’

the Change.org website included comments from well wishers included: ‘Congratulations to the couple. Beautiful photo with Mak, one of the family of course. For many years together!’

Another wrote: ‘I am glad to have been able to contribute to the three of you spending an event like this together as a family. We must continue to make progress in the rights of our four-legged relatives (better known as animals that really make up our family). Congratulations to all three. Health.’

Finally, one more comment said: ‘Congratulations to all 3!!!! I am very happy to know that something has finally been possible that I know very well how much it means to you.

‘My dog ​​also accompanied me when I entered my wedding 18 years ago… of course it was in Holland… Here we are slowly moving forward…’