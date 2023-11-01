Spanish Pensioners Get Double UK Amount

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Nov 2023 • 12:03

Image showing UK and European currency. Credit: mundissima/Shutterstock.com

Spanish retirees outpace their British counterparts when it comes to pensions, recent studies revealed a huge disparity between pensions in Spain and the UK.

The UK state pension currently provides retirees with a maximum of £802.32 monthly. However, in comparison, the average pensioner in Spain receives a generous £2,287.24.

A European pension analysis ranked Britain 16th on the Pension Breakeven Index, indicating that the UK’s state pension is merely 16.61 per cent above the average cost of monthly bills, which averages out at £688.04, writes the Express.

Breakeven Analysis

Thus, a UK retiree dependent solely on the state pension has a modest surplus of £114.24 monthly after settling their bills. On the other hand, Spanish pensioners enjoy an income that’s 407.4 per cent above the breakeven threshold, translating to a surplus of £1,403.89 over their British counterparts.

Comparing With Belgium

Belgium, which has living costs very close to the UK at £720.45 monthly, grants a monthly state pension of £2,709.93 for those with a 45-year work history. This amount is a staggering 376 per cent above the breakeven mark, according to data from Almond Financial.

Jan Shortt from the National Pensioners Convention remarked, ‘The reality for those of us in later life is that our income is often outweighed by our outgoings.

She explained that the situation was even more acute now with energy and food costs soaring: ‘The UK is just above the breakeven point on the table and is likely to fall below that unless inflation is addressed and the economy receives investment.’

European Pension Study

The study, which excluded rents and mortgages, explored the pension system across 50 European countries, and compared pension payouts with other fiscal data. Georgia and Armenia ranked 29th and 30th, with monthly pensions of £82.34 and £67.79 respectively.

Finance expert, Sam Robinson noted, that while it was encouraging that the UK is in the top half of the list, its future position remains uncertain. He recommended that those over 66 should consider additional financial avenues instead of solely depending on the state.