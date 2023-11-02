The Arts Society of Nerja presents ‘The Last Supper in Pompeii’

By Chris King •
On Tuesday, November 14, starting at 6 pm, the Arts Society of Nerja will present a lecture titled ‘The Last Supper in Pompeii’, celebrating this Roman love affair with food and wine.
Paul Roberts, the Research Keeper in the Department of Antiquities at the Ashmolean Museum of Art and Archaeology at Oxford University will be the guest speaker. The event is sponsored by Dr Rik Heymans.
Attendees will be taken on a journey from fields and vineyards to markets and shops, from tables to toilets and the tomb.
There will be a visit the fertile vine-filled slopes of Vesuvius, before going into the bustling city, past shops and bars, entering the home with its grand reception rooms, and lovely garden filled with flowers and fountains.
You recline in the dining room, with exotic food and fine wine, surrounded by Greek-style luxury; beautiful silver, mosaics and frescoes. But don’t go in the kitchen! No fridge, no running water, no hygiene (and an open cess pit next to the cooker!).
Lastly, there will be a look at how Roman ideas and customs on food caught on in Roman Britain. Along with the Roman gods of fertility and wine come exotic imports like pepper, figs and the finest fish sauce.
The birth of the British beer industry will be witnessed and you can even see the British dead, feasting into the afterlife, like all good Romans.
Wonderfully familiar friends, star pieces from Pompeii and Naples Archaeological Museum, together with some of the latest discoveries from Pompeii, will lead the way on a journey into this exploration of the Romans’ favourite pastime.
As our bony friend in the mosaic might say, carpe diem – seize the day!!
To join this event there is no need to book. Just turn up at the door of the Cultural Centre. Entrance is free to members of the 2324 season.
Members of other branches of The Arts Society will be charged €5. Non-members will be charged €10, so don’t forget to join/renew before the lecture!
The lecture can also be viewed via Zoom from home. On the day before the lecture members of the 23/24 season will be sent an email with a direct link.
Non-members on the centre’s mailing list (ie friends and people who were members last season but haven’t yet been renewed) will be sent an email with a link to the page to pay €10.
Full information on this and other forthcoming events can be found on the Arts Society of Nerja’s official Facebook page.
