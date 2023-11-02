Residents of Valencian town of Terrateig evacuated as forest fire burns out of control

By Chris King • Updated: 02 Nov 2023 • 19:44

Image of the forest fire in Valencia's Montitxelvo and Terrateig. Credit: Twitter@avamet

DUE to their close proximity to the flames of a huge forest fire, several hundred residents of Terrateig in the province of Valencia have been evacuated.

This precautionary measure was taken by the authorities this Thursday, November 2, after the blaze started to spread out of control, fed by the high winds.

The fire started at around 4:30 pm in Terrateig’s Font ravine located between this municipal area and Montitxelvo. A first front of flames is already reported to have reached the municipality’s sports facilities.

Silvia Ferrer, the town’s mayor, subsequently announced that residents should leave their homes to safety. He explained that they should only take essential belongings and that those without anywhere to go could head to the nearby town of Benicolet where the Council had prepared a space to house them.

A total of six fire crews was deployed to tackle the incident, along with seven Consortium BRIFO forestry brigades, four Consortium command units (including an officer, forestry technician, forestry coordinator and sector head), as well as seven Generalitat forestry units.

🔥Actuació @BombersValencia en incendi vegetació junt a A-38 🚒 5 dotacions bombers, sergent, cap de sector, oficial, 3 brigades BRIFO del Consorci ➡️S’hi ha hagut de produir algun tall a l’A-38, i es recomana al municipi de Sollana el tancament de finestres per direcció #vent pic.twitter.com/MrOhZ9BbMM — Bombers Consorci VLC (@BombersValencia) November 2, 2023

Despite igniting in the municipality of Montitxelvo, such was the strength of the winds in the region that the flames quickly spread to the neighbouring municipality. Unless there is a change in wind direction then the former location should be safe from the fire.

As a result of the blaze, access to the CV-60 has been cut. People have reported observing the smoke and even the huge flames from in other municipalities in the region.

¡Puf, lo peor que podía pasar! Con estas condiciones de fuertes vientos va a ser muy muy complicado actuar. Esta tarde (02/11/2023), #incendio en el entorno del #ValleDeAlbaida, entre los municipios de #Montitxelvo y #Terrateig (#Valencia). Vídeo: @INFO_Gandia. pic.twitter.com/nVL6HuC3ft — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) November 2, 2023

According to the Alicante Fire Brigade, the flames have already spread to the province of Alicante. The smoke and smell of burning can be noticed even on the coast, in the Marina Alta region. The Generalitat has asked the government to mobilise the UME to assist with the extinction efforts.

Iván Martínez, the mayor of Benicolet, put his facilities at the disposal of the mayor of Terrateig. As a result, they have prepared space at the Cultural centre, the Casa del Salvador multipurpose centre and the upper floor of the Town Hall to welcome the residents of Terrateig.

Gusts of wind said to be approaching 100 km/h are complicating the extinction battle because they are preventing the deployment of aerial resources said the authorities, as reported by lasprovincias.es.