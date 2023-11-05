Storm Domingos leaves trail of destruction across northern Portugal

By Chris King •
Updated: 05 Nov 2023 • 17:34
Image of property submerged in Amares municipality of Rendufe in Portugal.
Credit: Meteo Trás os Montes - Portugal on Facebook.
THE north of Portugal has suffered a multitude of incidents including fallen trees, rivers breaking their banks, landslides, flooded homes and garages, plus submerged streets.
Storm Domingos hit the country last night, Saturday, November 4, with Civil Protection recording 683 incidents between midnight and 6 pm.
At least 54.5 per cent involved falling trees, mainly in the northwestern region of Minho they highlighted, according to cmjornal.pt.
A Whatsapp video shared to the Meteo Trás os Montes – Portugal Facebook page showed the incredible amount of water being discharged from the Ermal Dam located in Scieira do Minho.
Another Whatsapp image shared to the same Facebook page showed a property in the Amares municipality of Rendufe underwater after the level of the River Man rose.
Also in Braga district municipality of Fiscal, the increase in flow in the Homem River reportedly left only the roofs of the old mills and barns visible on the banks.
Also in Paredes, the rise of the Ferreira River forced Avenida Joaquim Ribeiro da Mota to be cut after it became completely submerged. Some surrounding roads and a bridge were also closed to traffic as a precaution.
In the Paredes parish of Rebordosa, some roads resembled rivers. On Rua de Pelame, houses and garages were flooded after heavy rain fell in the area.
A similar scenario occurred in Guimarães where some residents of Creixomil were only able to walk around the house in wellington boots after the sudden rise of the Selho River. ‘This is the second time this has happened at my grandmother’s house, Cármen Cardoso told cmjornal.pt.
In the Vila Nova de Famalicão village of Pousada de Saramagos, a wall next to a house collapsed, while in Penela, a large stone fell and destroyed part of a house.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.