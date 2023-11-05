Storm Domingos leaves trail of destruction across northern Portugal

By Chris King • Updated: 05 Nov 2023 • 17:34

Image of property submerged in Amares municipality of Rendufe in Portugal. Credit: Meteo Trás os Montes - Portugal on Facebook.

THE north of Portugal has suffered a multitude of incidents including fallen trees, rivers breaking their banks, landslides, flooded homes and garages, plus submerged streets.

Storm Domingos hit the country last night, Saturday, November 4, with Civil Protection recording 683 incidents between midnight and 6 pm.

At least 54.5 per cent involved falling trees, mainly in the northwestern region of Minho they highlighted, according to cmjornal.pt.

A Whatsapp video shared to the Meteo Trás os Montes – Portugal Facebook page showed the incredible amount of water being discharged from the Ermal Dam located in Scieira do Minho.

Another Whatsapp image shared to the same Facebook page showed a property in the Amares municipality of Rendufe underwater after the level of the River Man rose.

Also in Braga district municipality of Fiscal, the increase in flow in the Homem River reportedly left only the roofs of the old mills and barns visible on the banks.

Also in Paredes, the rise of the Ferreira River forced Avenida Joaquim Ribeiro da Mota to be cut after it became completely submerged. Some surrounding roads and a bridge were also closed to traffic as a precaution.

In the Paredes parish of Rebordosa, some roads resembled rivers. On Rua de Pelame, houses and garages were flooded after heavy rain fell in the area.

A similar scenario occurred in Guimarães where some residents of Creixomil were only able to walk around the house in wellington boots after the sudden rise of the Selho River. ‘This is the second time this has happened at my grandmother’s house, Cármen Cardoso told cmjornal.pt.

In the Vila Nova de Famalicão village of Pousada de Saramagos, a wall next to a house collapsed, while in Penela, a large stone fell and destroyed part of a house.