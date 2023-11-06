By Anna Ellis • Published: 06 Nov 2023 • 15:53

1985 Breakthrough: UK and Spain Reopen the Gateway to Gibraltar. Image: Alvaro German Vilela / Shutterstock.com

In a significant historical turn of events, the border between Gibraltar and Spain, which had been closed for sixteen years during the rule of General Francisco Franco, was officially reopened in February 1985.

The closure of the border was enforced on June 8, 1969, by General Francisco Franco, who held the position of political leader, Caudillo, in Spain.

This decision came shortly after Gibraltarians had overwhelmingly voted to remain a part of the British Crown.

Franco’s intent was to exert pressure on Gibraltar with the hope of forcing it into submission.

However, his plan ultimately failed.

It wasn’t until 1985 that the border would see a complete reopening, a condition set during Spain’s accession to the European Economic Community.

The closure of the border stands out as one of the most transformative events in the history of modern British Gibraltar.

It has had a profound and lasting impact on Gibraltar’s relationship with Spain.

This year marks a significant milestone, with 54 years having passed since the border’s initial closure, and 41 years since its partial reopening in 1982.

The memory of this period continues to shape the dynamics between Gibraltar and Spain, serving as a testament to the resilience of the people of Gibraltar in the face of adversity.