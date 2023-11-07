Verstappen’s Support for Alicante Football Team Hércules CF

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Nov 2023 • 17:41
Jos Verstappen proudly dons his new Hércules jersey
Image: Hércules C.F.
JOS VERSTAPPEN, the experienced rally driver and father of three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen, is embracing his new role as a supporter of Hércules CF OF Alicante. The Hércules club took the opportunity to present him with an official team jersey as Max Verstappen participated in the Rallye de La Nucía this weekend.
Jos Verstappen, now retired from high-level competition, has turned his focus to smaller-scale racing events, with the Rallye de La Nucía being one of them. He drove a Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2 in this rally. During a special ceremony, Paco Peña, the head of the club’s sports department, handed over the Hércules jersey to Jos Verstappen. Another jersey was presented to Miguel Fuster, a fellow driver competing with a Porsche 911. The duo proudly displayed their white-and-blue jerseys before the rally, which witnessed a record-breaking participation of 85 teams this year. Jos Verstappen’s newfound enthusiasm for Hércules CF adds to the club’s growing fanbase and strengthens the bond between motorsports and football.
