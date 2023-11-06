Red Bull’s Verstappen powers to 17th F1 victory of season in Brazilian Grand Prix

By Chris King • Updated: 06 Nov 2023 • 0:41

Image of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Credit: Ev. Safronov/Shutterstock.com

RED BULL driver Max Verstappen was in a class of his own as he stormed to victory in the Brazilian Gran Prix in Sao Paolo this Sunday, November 5.

In the process, the Dutch world champion extended his own record for the most wins in an F1 season, now taking the chequered flag an incredible 17 times in the current campaign.

Tweeting after the race, Verstappen wrote: ‘Let’s go!!! What a great performance! This is another amazing day for us as a team @redbullracing and a pretty nice way to celebrate the win Racing at Interlagos is always very special! Thank you for all the support #BrazilGP’.

Let’s go!!! What a great performance! This is another amazing day for us as a team @redbullracing 👏 and a pretty nice way to celebrate the win 👀🎤 Racing at Interlagos is always very special! Thank you for all the support 🇧🇷🙌#BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/WooCInrvz0 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 5, 2023

A safety car was deployed after Magnussen and Albon came together at the start of the race. After the restart, apart from a brief period of pressure from Lando Norris until Lap 8, Verstappen was always going to be the winner at Interlagos.

Equally, the British McLaren driver claimed an easy and untroubled second place. Fernando Alonso made amends for some poor results in recent races by taking the final podium spot, the 106th of his stunning career.

The Spanish former world champion looked like finishing third but he suddenly found himself locked in a battle with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in the closing laps. Alonso’s Aston Martin eventually crossed the finishing line just 0.053s ahead of the Mexican.

The official photo finish image 📸 Just 0.053s separated Alonso and Perez 😮#F1 #BrazilGP pic.twitter.com/S6WZjswb48 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 5, 2023

Lance Stroll brought the other Aston Martin home in an excellent fifth position, followed by Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari and Pierre Gasly’s Alpine in seventh.

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton ended a miserable weekend for Mercedes by finishing eighth. His teammate George Russell had to retire due to the car’s power-unit overheating.

Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda completed another fine day’s racing by clinching ninth in for Scuderia AlphaTauri, with Esteban Ocon rounding out the top 10 in the other Alpine.

In a bizarre moment, after lining up alongside Verstappen at the front of the grid, Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc spun off the track during the formation lap. The French driver later blamed his withdrawal on a hydraulic failure.

He tweeted: ‘Disappointed to say the least. Lost the power steering and the engine power on the formation lap. It hurts’.

Disappointed to say the least. Lost the power steering and the engine power on the formation lap. It hurts pic.twitter.com/J7kIESy3Do — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) November 5, 2023