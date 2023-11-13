Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz beaten in first group match of ATP Finals 2023 in Turin

By Chris King •
SPAIN’S Carlos Alcaraz made a bad start in the ATP Finals 2023 in Turin by losing the opening match against Alexander Zverev this Monday, November 13.
The young Spanish star was beaten 7-6, 3-6, 4-6 by the very impressive No 7-seeded German who took revenge for the two defeats previously inflicted on him by Alcaraz in 2023.
Zverev capitalised on the very poor run of form that the 20-year-old El Palmar tennis player is currently going through after his return from injury last month.
A very close first set was won by the Spaniard but his 26-year-old opponent was in no mood to roll over and fought back to take the next two sets with relative ease at the Pala Alpitour.
Today’s victory sent the two-time winner of the ATP season-ending tournament one step nearer the semi finals. However, if he is also to progress, Alcaraz needs to beat both 2020 champion Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev in the next two Red Group matches.
The two Russians play each other in today’s other match. Novak Djokovic, the tournament’s red-hot favourite, is looking to clinch a record seventh Finals title. Doing so would put him one ahead of his old rival Roger Federer.
