Novak Djokovic lands 40th Masters title after destroying Grigor Dimitrov in Paris final

By Chris King • Published: 05 Nov 2023 • 22:07

Image of Novak Djokovic at the 2018 US Open. Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com

IT took Novak Djokovic just 1 hour and 38 minutes to overcome Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov in the final of the Paris Masters this Sunday, November 5.

Today’s effortless 6-4 6-3 victory over his unseeded opponent was the 36-year-old’s 40th Masters win and the 97th title of his glittering tennis career.

One week before the ATP Tour Finals in Turin, the legendary Serbian star’s performance surely send an ominous warning to the rest of the field ahead of the season’s big finale.

What is next for Djokovic?

Despite a break of almost two months, Djokovic showed incredible form in his 58th Masters final. He must surely arrive in the Italian city as favourite to retain the iconic trophy that he lifted last year for the sixth time.

After inflicting defeat on the 32-year-old former world number three, in the post-match interview, Djokovic said: ‘It’s incredible to be able to win it after quite challenging circumstances this week’.

‘I basically came back from the brink of losing three matches in a row so I’m very proud of this one considering what I’ve been through this week’, the Serb enthused.

🎙️ "It's always a pleasure to share the court with you". @DjokerNole #RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/YMPhTT5pkf — ROLEX PARIS MASTERS (@RolexPMasters) November 5, 2023

Should he be victorious in Turin then Djokovic will end the season as the number one tennis player in the world for a record-extending eighth time.

After Italy, Djokovic will head to Malaga in Andalucia, Spain, where he will represent Serbia in the finals of the Davis Cup which is being played on the Costa del Sol.