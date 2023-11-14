Local heroes win Global Hairdressers of the year award

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Nov 2023 • 9:55

Local residents win award Photo: Michel Euesden

La Cala de Mijas home owners and internationally renowned hairdressers, Gary Hooker & Michael Young have won the Global Hairdresser of the year 2023 award in Australia yesterday.

The Australian Hair Fashion Awards (AHFA) is Australia’s largest, longest running and most successful independent hairdressing awards program, dedicated to annually awarding and celebrating the best talent in the Hair Fashion industry.

Gary Hooker and Michael Young are regarded in the business as one of the most respected, successful and loved hair duos to come out of British hairdressing. While proud of their North East of England heritage, Gary and Michael have taken their national success and replicated it creatively on a global scale.

They could have easily taken the easier route by opening in London but wanted their success to be of benefit to their home town. With salons in Gosforth, Jesmond, Ponteland and Wynyard the Hooker & Young brand is synonymous with style and they pride themselves in offering the latest hairdressing techniques to their loyal clientele in the north east.

The team has presented shows around the globe, clocking up over 700,000 air miles to New York, Australia, and extensively throughout Europe. This latest award joins numerous others for the team: British Hairdresser of the Year, British Colour Technician of the Year, Men’s Hairdresser of the Year and North-eastern Hairdresser of the Year (winner 12 times).

We at the Euro Weekly are proud to announce this amazing accomplishment and look forward to celebrating with them on their return to the Costa Del Sol.