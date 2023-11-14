Norwegian announces new European routes for summer 2024

By Chris King •
A total of 40 new routes are scheduled to be launched by Norwegian for the summer of 2024.
They include new point-to-point routes for both leisure and business and leisure travellers outside the Nordic countries. In total, the airline will offer 332 routes flying to 123 destinations next summer, according to a statement released this Tuesday, November 14.
Nine of the new routes will have their origin in Norway, nine from Sweden, 17 from Denmark and two from Finland. Point-to-point routes starting up in Europe include connections between Malaga-Munich, Alicante-Munich, Riga-Corfu, and Riga-Tivat.
Magnus Thome Maursund, Norwegian’s Chief Commercial Officer said: ‘Launching these new routes expands our network and offers our customers more choice. From our bases in Europe, we are also starting new point-to-point routes. We are looking forward to a busy summer season and to welcoming our customers on board’.
Amongst other destinations added to the summer programme are flights to the cities of Basel, Lyon, Montpellier, Pristina, Zadar and Bari. From May 2, the airline will also operate four weekly flights between London Gatwick and Gothenburg.
The routes connecting Munich-Malaga and Munich-Alicante routes will operate throughout the summer season, as will the routes Riga-Corfu and Riga-Tivat, the company highlighted.
‘Our exiting new destinations will take travellers to vibrant European cities and destinations with crystal clear waters and sandy beaches. Our job is to make sure we get our customers to where they want to go and that their journey is as pleasant and smooth as possible’, Maursund insisted.
Norwegian will have a fleet of around 90 aircraft in operation next summer. The company has been ranked the most punctual airline in Europe for several months this year thanks to its strong track record on operational performance.
