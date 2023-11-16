France set to vote on relaxing 90-day rule that affects Brits owning second homes Close
Trending:

Binter’s Bargain Flights: Mallorca To Canary Islands

By John Ensor • Updated: 17 Nov 2023 • 0:02

Binter Offers Unbeatable Price

Image of Binter aircraft. Credit: Bintercanarias/Facebook.com

Binter has just announced their latest offer, flights from Mallorca to the Canary Canary Islands for under €30.

Launching its Flight Friday promotion, Binter announced significantly reduced fares for flights between Mallorca and the Canary Islands. This special offer is valid for travel from January 11 to March 31, 2024. The announcement was made recently, underscoring Binter’s commitment to providing affordable travel options, according to Economia Mallorca.

Exciting Prize Draw

Alongside the promotion, Binter is offering an enticing prize draw. Customers who book their tickets by November 27 can enter to win one of 100 round-trip tickets to any destination in the Canary Islands.

The offer is valid for travel between January 1 and June 30, 2024. The lucky winners will be chosen in a notary-supervised draw in December.

Enhanced Connectivity

During the winter, the airline aims to strengthen its connection between Mallorca and the Canary Islands, with six weekly flights. From November to March, flights to Gran Canaria (LPA) are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Flights to Tenerife North (TFN) are available on Wednesdays and Sundays, providing flexible travel options to both Balearic and Canary Islands residents.

Superior In-Flight Experience

Binter takes pride in offering a premium in-flight experience. Passengers can enjoy the comfort of the new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, notable for its quiet, efficient performance and spacious seating arrangement.

Additionally, the airline offers a high-end on-board service, including a gourmet snack, enhancing the travel experience for all passengers.

The promotional fares are available until November 27, 2024, for travel between January 11 and March 31, 2024. Tickets can be purchased through Binter’s website and at travel agencies.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

John Ensor

Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina. He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading