Binter’s Bargain Flights: Mallorca To Canary Islands

Binter has just announced their latest offer, flights from Mallorca to the Canary Canary Islands for under €30.
Launching its Flight Friday promotion, Binter announced significantly reduced fares for flights between Mallorca and the Canary Islands. This special offer is valid for travel from January 11 to March 31, 2024. The announcement was made recently, underscoring Binter’s commitment to providing affordable travel options, according to Economia Mallorca.
Alongside the promotion, Binter is offering an enticing prize draw. Customers who book their tickets by November 27 can enter to win one of 100 round-trip tickets to any destination in the Canary Islands.
The offer is valid for travel between January 1 and June 30, 2024. The lucky winners will be chosen in a notary-supervised draw in December.
During the winter, the airline aims to strengthen its connection between Mallorca and the Canary Islands, with six weekly flights. From November to March, flights to Gran Canaria (LPA) are scheduled for Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Flights to Tenerife North (TFN) are available on Wednesdays and Sundays, providing flexible travel options to both Balearic and Canary Islands residents.
Binter takes pride in offering a premium in-flight experience. Passengers can enjoy the comfort of the new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, notable for its quiet, efficient performance and spacious seating arrangement.
Additionally, the airline offers a high-end on-board service, including a gourmet snack, enhancing the travel experience for all passengers.
The promotional fares are available until November 27, 2024, for travel between January 11 and March 31, 2024. Tickets can be purchased through Binter’s website and at travel agencies.
