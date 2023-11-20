Shock Confession: Shakira Admits Tax Fraud

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Nov 2023 • 13:15

Columbian singer: Shakira. Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

HOT on the heels of Shakira’s success at the Latin Grammy Awards in Sevilla last week, the Columbian music icon is in the news again today.

In a surprise turn of events, globally renowned singer Shakira has accepted a substantial fine to avoid a prison sentence. This decision concludes a legal battle that started in 2018, as reported by El Español.

On November 20, the 46-year-old singer-songwriter appeared at Barcelona Court, acknowledging her tax evasion between 2012 and 2014. The court, aligning with all parties, has agreed to suspend Shakira’s three-year prison sentence.

In return, she will pay a fine of €432,000, part of a total penalty that exceeds €7 million. Shakira has already repaid the €14.5 million she owed the Treasury thus negating a trial set to determine her tax evasion while claiming residence outside Spain.

Costly Settlement To Avoid Prison

Amidst intense media coverage, Shakira arrived at the Palace of Justice, met by journalists, onlookers, and fans. Her decision to settle reflects a desire to prioritize her career and her children’s stability. This resolution comes after years of proclaiming innocence and enduring pressure from the Tax Agency.

‘I felt ready to stand trial and defend my innocence. My lawyers were convinced that we had a winning trial.

‘However, after many years of fighting, I have made this decision,’ Shakira stated. She highlighted the dilemma of continuing a draining legal battle versus closing this stressful chapter of her life.

The Price of Peace And Stability

Shakira‘s communications team emphasised the toll the legal struggle has taken on her, which has ultimately influenced her decision to opt for a settlement. Shakira’s statement reflects a sense of resignation mixed with relief: ‘I have come to the conclusion that it is not a triumph to win if the price is to have so many years of your life stolen.

‘I greatly admire those Spanish citizens, like Xabi Alonso, Sito Pons and many others, who have fought to the end, investing years of their lives in this, but for me, today, winning is recovering my time.

‘What good is it for me to win a procedure in the end if I have to fight for 10 or 15 years and lose everything along the way?’

Shakira’s case underscores the complexities of high-profile legal battles. Her choice to cut her losses, while controversial, opens a new chapter in her life, prioritising her family and career over prolonged legal entanglements.