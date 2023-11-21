Diabetes could affect one person in two

By John Smith • Published: 21 Nov 2023 • 18:29

Checking blood glucose levels Credit: Photo by isens usa on Unsplash

Diabetes affects over half a billion people worldwide, and an increasing number of individuals are concerned about its causes and the impact it can have on their lives.

A study by the diabetes website Diabetes Strong analysed thousands of diabetes-related search terms to identify the most Googled ones. The findings revealed that the most common queries were about what diabetes is and its causes.

Those two questions alone averaged 135,000 enquiries a month, and the total number of enquiries of all types exceeded 310,000 each month.

What is Diabetes?

Diabetes is a lifelong condition that affects the body by causing a person’s blood sugar level to become too high. According to the latest IDF Diabetes Atlas, approximately 537 million adults are living with diabetes; however, 1 in 2 adults may suffer from diabetes but remain undiagnosed worldwide.

Diabetes can affect people of any age group. There are two types of diabetes, and insulin is at the root of both. If your body does not produce enough or react to it, too much blood sugar will stay in your bloodstream, leading to dangerous health problems such as heart or kidney disease.

Uncontrolled diabetes may lead to the following complications: Kidney disease, Eye disease, Nerve-related problems, amputation of a foot, Increased risk of heart disease and stroke, as well as Increased risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

What causes diabetes?

Diabetes can be caused by both environmental and genetic factors, although the exact cause is unknown. An inactive lifestyle and being overweight are the two most common causes of type 2 diabetes.

What is type 2 diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is much more common than type 1. In this condition, the body does not produce enough insulin, or the body’s cells do not react to insulin. Insulin is vital as it helps your body use glucose for energy. This is a lifelong condition, often linked to one’s weight, lack of exercise, or a family history of this type of diabetes. The most prominent symptoms of this type are feeling thirsty a lot of the time, feeling tired, and needing to urinate frequently.

What is type 1 diabetes?

In this type of diabetes, blood glucose levels are too high as the pancreas cannot produce the hormone insulin at all; you have to inject it to control blood glucose levels. Your body will continue to break down carbohydrates from the food and drink that enters your body and turn it into glucose; however, there is no insulin to allow it into your body’s cells. This, in turn, causes a build-up of glucose in your bloodstream that leads to high blood sugar levels.

Research is ongoing to determine the cause of type 1 diabetes, as it is not directly related to diet or lifestyle.

How to prevent diabetes

There are no lifestyle changes to make that lower your risk of type 1 diabetes; however, for type 2, healthy eating and exercise can contribute to lowering the risk.

Take prescribed medicines.

Manage blood sugar levels and control body weight.

Avoid fried, processed food, and sweet drinks.

Exercise regularly and get enough sleep.

Avoid smoking and alcohol.

Ensure regular health check-ups.

Christel Oerum, CEO of US based Diabetes Strong, commented: “This data offers a fascinating insight into the concerns and questions that people have about diabetes. There are hundreds of thousands of searches on the topic each month, demonstrating that the public is keen to find out as much as they can about the condition.

“The goal of Diabetes Strong is to provide a platform where people living with any type of diabetes can find all the information they need to live healthy and active lives.”