Extremely venomous snake on the loose in Dutch city of Tilburg

By Chris King • Updated: 21 Nov 2023 • 20:52

Image of an eastern green mamba. Credit: hape662/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

A very poisonous green mamba snake has escaped from a house in Dutch city of Tilburg in the southern province of North Brabant.

The almost two-metre-long reptile was reported missing by its owner from a house near the train station in the city’s Goudenregenstraat district late on Monday, November 20, according to tilburg.nl.

Residents in the area have been advised by the police to keep their distance should they spot the snake. They were also urged not to attempt to capture it under any circumstances and to call 112 immediately.

Experts have reportedly been called in by the authorities in an effort to see how the snake can be found as quickly as possible. A sniffer dog has also been deployed in the search.

In een huis aan de Goudenregenstraat in #Tilburg is maandagavond een Groene #Mamba ontsnapt. Dit is een zeer giftige slang. De politie roept mensen in de omving op om extra op te letten en niet in de buurt van de slang te komen. Lees meer: https://t.co/lhVq5qB1tl #slang pic.twitter.com/od2a27cbL5 — gemeentetilburg (@gemeentetilburg) November 21, 2023

Are green mambas known to bite?

Green mambas are known to be passive and not aggressive, however, anybody who gets bitten by one should seek immediate medical attention as they are extremely venomous creatures.

The animal likes dark and warm spaces, so at this time of the year it is unlikely to want to stay outside for very long. However, a bite is extremely poisonous, so anybody who gets bitten should seek immediate medical attention.

As a precaution, the duty officer of the Medical Assistance Organization in the GHOR region has been alerted to the situation by the police. They provide medical assistance in the event of disasters and crises and can intervene quickly if someone is bitten.

Have any of our readers had experience in owning one of these snakes? We would love to hear from you.