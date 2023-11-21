Nerja Royal British Legion

By Chris King • Updated: 21 Nov 2023 • 0:49

Image of Nerja RBL Remembrance weekend celebrations. Credit: Eddie Bowe

EURO WEEKLY NEWS recently had the pleasure of speaking with Eddie Bowe, chairman of the Nerja branch of the Royal British Legion.

He told us about the recent successful Remembrance weekend celebrations which began on Friday, November 10 with the Poppy Ball held at the Caves Restaurant in Maro.

‘This was attended by 94 people and with ticket sales and a raffle we raised approximately €1500 for the Poppy Appeal’, Eddie explained.

He continued: ‘We completed our Remembrance weekend with a service and lunch at Maro’s Al Andalus Hotel. The service was accompanied by the Remembrance Singers, Piper Lesley Thomson, and Nacho from Sur Pipes Malaga, along with numerous non-religious readings’.

‘We held a very successful raffle again, adding another €500 to the charity total for the weekend’, concluded a very happy chairman.

Eddie also mentioned the Burns Night event that the Nerja RBL branch will hold on Thursday, January 25 at the Al Andalus Hotel in Maro.

Tickets cost €32 for members and €35 for non-members and can be purchased by calling Kim on 711 077 576.