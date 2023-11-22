Outbreaks of H5 N1 bird flu confirmed on three farms in Germany and Denmark

By Chris King • Updated: 22 Nov 2023 • 21:50

Image of chickens feeding. Credit: monticello/Shutterstock.com

AN outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 N1 bird flu has been reported on two farms in Germany this Wednesday, November 22.

A spokesperson for the district of Ludwigslust-Parchim confirmed that a farm in the community of Lewitzrand in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern with about 25,000 animals was affected.

According to Till Backhaus, the Schwerin Minister of Agriculture, it is the first case among domestic poultry this autumn in his federal state. The culling of the animals is said to have already started, according to zdf.de.

Where was the second outbreak?

A second outbreak was confirmed on a poultry farm by officials in the Lower Saxony district of Cuxhaven. Around 50 animals were involved, all of which have already been destroyed they explained.

At the end of October, albeit with a less contagious form of avian flu, the authorities reported an outbreak in another poultry farm in the same area that had around 39,000 animals.

A third outbreak was confirmed in Denmark

Cases of avian flu were also reported today in a Danish pheasant breeding farm near the German border. Due to the risk of infection, about 2,700 animals will be culled culled on the farm near the town of Tønder, the Veterinary and Food Authority said.

The authorities suspect the pheasants may have been infected by wild birds who rest in the region on their autumn migration to the south in the area. As a result, members of the public in all three areas are being urged to avoid contact with wild birds.

Because the monitoring zone extends to the German border, the authorities in Schleswig-Holstein have been informed so that they can take their own steps.

Europe has suffered numerous bird flu outbreaks in recent months

Today’s occurrence is the latest in a string of bird flu outbreaks that have been reported in the poultry sector across Europe in the last year or so.

Poultry farmers have incurred significant economic losses as a result due to the slaughtering processes that followed. Concerns were also raised about the potential for human transmission of the virus.

Technical assistance has been provided to the affected countries by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), which has also monitored the situation closely.

Countries have been urged by the health agency to take protective steps including the implementation of strict biosecurity measures and vaccinating poultry to prevent the future spread of the virus.