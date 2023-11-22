Travel Tuesday: Unbeatable Offers for Savvy Travellers

By John Ensor • Published: 22 Nov 2023 • 17:57

Online booking. Credit: Song_about_summer/Shutterstock.com

Have you ever wondered if there’s a perfect time to book cheap flights? November, a month brimming with discounts, heralds a special day for travel enthusiasts ‘Travel Tuesday.’

Celebrated on Tuesday, November 28 this year, Travel Tuesday follows the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States. It’s a day when airlines and hotel groups unleash some of their most competitive rates, according to Onda Cero.

This day is especially noteworthy as it offers better deals than those found during Black Friday or Cyber Monday, making it an ideal time for consumers to snag the best travel bargains of the season.

Understanding Travel Tuesday

This unique shopping day originated in the United States and is always observed on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Research into American consumer habits revealed a significant drop in travel bookings, including flights and hotel reservations, towards the end of November.

This dip in demand leads to lower prices, with airlines themselves often introducing special deals for the day. According to the travel booking app Hopper, Travel Deal Tuesday in 2022 witnessed a staggering 78 per cent more travel deals than on Cyber Monday, and double the number compared to Black Friday, averaging an impressive 20 offers per second.

Strategies For Securing The Best Travel Deals

To capitalize on Travel Tuesday, being prepared and quick to act is crucial. Similar to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, these offers can disappear rapidly. Many companies also limit the number of discounts available.

Firstly, deciding on a destination is key. Hopper’s analysis from last year highlighted incredible savings, with discounts exceeding 60 per cent for destinations like Lisbon, Los Angeles, Puerto Rico, and London. By having a clear travel goal, you can focus your search and increase your chances of finding a great deal.

Travel Deal Tuesday presents a golden opportunity for travel enthusiasts to book their dream destinations at significantly reduced prices. Mark your calendars for November 28 and get ready to explore the world without breaking the bank.