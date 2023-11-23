Similarity between PoTS and Long Covid

By John Smith • Updated: 23 Nov 2023 • 16:51

UK charity raises awareness to dangers of PoTS Credit: PoTS UK Facebook

The condition known as PoTS was first named in 1993 (although was described as Soldier’s Heart as early as 1916) and is considered to be a problem experienced by those with abnormal heart conditions.

Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome is a condition that causes an abnormal increase in your heart rate after sitting up or standing up and the most common symptoms are feeling lightheaded or dizzy, palpitations and fatigue.

The general medical opinion is that it is not normally life threatening but is an unpleasant problem which is incurable but manageable.

What is PoTS?

For a person who is not affected, when they sit or stand up, makes some of their blood flow downwards in the body, which can cause blood pressure to drop.

The body should automatically respond by narrowing the blood vessels and slightly increasing heart rate in order to prevent a fall in blood pressure and to maintain a steady blood supply to the heart and brain.

Investigation has shown that for those diagnosed with PoTS, this doesn’t happen which means that the sufferer can have a drop in blood pressure which in turn can make them dizzy and at worst they may faint and hurt themselves physically.

PoTS or Long Covid?

The British Journal of General Practice has indicated that parallels can be drawn between Long Covid (with or without PoTS) and pre-pandemic PoTS and has concluded that there is considerable crossover between symptoms of both conditions.

For those with PoTS, the British Heart Foundation recommends that the following may assist any sufferer, especially those with mild symptoms;

Drink plenty of fluids

Sit or stand up slowly when you’ve been lying down

Raise the head of your bed so you’re not fully horizontal at night

Avoid lots of caffeine or alcohol

Avoid long periods of standing.

A small number of people may be advised to increase the amount of salt in their diet.

There is no proven medication for PoTS and doctors proscribe different treatments which may help to alleviate the problem although nothing is guaranteed.

Those suffering may find that the effects are worse when hot, dehydrated, eating or after strenuous exercise.

Have you had Long Covid?

If you have suffered from Long Covid and are experiencing any of the symptoms described above, it is advisable to contact your doctor and explain the problem.

Alternatively the charity PoTS UK is a good source of information as assistance for those who are worried that they or members of their family may be suffering the effects of this unpleasant heart condition.