Spain Gives Green Light To B1 License In 2024

By John Ensor • Published: 24 Nov 2023 • 15:17

Young driver behind steering wheel. Credit: BestPhotoSudio/Shutterstock.com

STARTING next year, Spain is to introduce a new system that is hoped will revolutionise the mobility of young drivers.

Is the future of young drivers’ mobility about to change? The Ministry of the Interior, as part of its ‘Road Safety Strategy 2023′ plan, unveiled a new driving permit that could redefine vehicular access for the youth.

The scheme, which was announced in the previous legislative session, the B1 licence remains a key agenda and is expected to come into force in 2024, according to Telecinco.

B1: A New Era In Driving Licences

The introduction of the B1 licence was announced as a significant development in the realm of road safety and electric mobility. This initiative aims to provide young individuals, starting at 16, with a more gradual and responsible path to car driving.

The B1 licence, deriving from the existing type B licence, has already seen successful implementation in countries like the United Kingdom, Italy, and Portugal.

Expanding Youth Mobility And Safety

The B1 licence facilitates enhanced mobility for young drivers and contributes to the broader goals of road safety and sustainable transportation.

It recognizes the growing interest among the youth in electric vehicles and aims to integrate them into the transportation system safely and responsibly.

Key Features Of The B1 Licence

The B1 licence stands out with its eligibility age set at 16, a notable shift from the current options limited to motorcycles and mopeds. This new category enables youngsters to operate motorised quadricycles, tricycles, quads, and light quadricycles. These vehicles can weigh up to 400 kilograms (excluding battery weight for electric models) and have a maximum power of 15 kW. Particularly, it applies to L7e classified vehicles, predominantly electric, with power not exceeding 15kW.

Pathway To B Licence And Testing Requirements

Validity of the B1 licence extends up to three years, post which holders can upgrade to the standard B licence upon reaching adulthood. To obtain the B1 licence, applicants must clear both theoretical and practical examinations.

The launch of this licence, initially scheduled for this year, was postponed due to political delays. However, with the coalition government’s re-election, its introduction is anticipated in 2024.