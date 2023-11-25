Denmark Bolsters Ukraine’s Defence with Substantial Funding Increase

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 25 Nov 2023 • 21:34

Denmark's Commitment to Ukraine Grows. Image: Shutterstock/ Casablanca Stock

IN a resolute display of solidarity, Denmark has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine’s defence by significantly increasing its military aid. The Danish defence ministry announced a substantial surge in support, earmarking an additional 2.3 billion Danish Crowns (€308 million) for Ukraine this year.

Denmark’s Increased Military Aid to Ukraine

This amplification in assistance supplements the already allocated 5.4 billion Danish Crowns to the military fund dedicated to aiding Ukraine‘s defence efforts. Parliament’s unanimous approval further greenlights an additional allocation of 23.5 billion crowns between 2025 and 2027.

Denmark’s dedication to NATO‘s defence spending goals remains evident through its inclusion of these funds in its commitment to reach the 2 per cent of GDP defence spending threshold. Furthermore, Danish support extends beyond financial contributions.

Training Ukrainian Pilots: Denmark’s Contribution

Ukraine’s military personnel, particularly its pilots, are benefitting from training on F-16 fighter jets in Denmark. Eight Ukrainian pilots initiated training in August, while an additional 65 specialists are set to receive instruction in aircraft maintenance and repair at Skridstrup Air Base.

Denmark’s augmented financial pledge, totalling over 8 billion euros within 2023-2028, signifies its long-term commitment to fortifying Ukraine‘s defence capabilities. This significant funding injection not only bolsters Ukraine’s military strength but also ensures Denmark’s alignment with NATO’s collective defence objectives.

Long-Term Commitment: Denmark’s Promise to Ukraine

Through collaboration with nations like the Netherlands, Denmark is actively involved in training Ukrainian pilots and providing crucial support, such as the donation of F-16 fighter jets. This ongoing partnership highlights Denmark’s steadfast resolve to bolster Ukraine’s defence infrastructure and foster international solidarity in the face of evolving security challenges.