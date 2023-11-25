Denmark Bolsters Ukraine’s Defence with Substantial Funding Increase

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 25 Nov 2023 • 21:34
Denmark's Commitment to Ukraine Grows.
Image: Shutterstock/ Casablanca Stock
IN a resolute display of solidarity, Denmark has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Ukraine’s defence by significantly increasing its military aid. The Danish defence ministry announced a substantial surge in support, earmarking an additional 2.3 billion Danish Crowns (€308 million) for Ukraine this year.
This amplification in assistance supplements the already allocated 5.4 billion Danish Crowns to the military fund dedicated to aiding Ukraine‘s defence efforts. Parliament’s unanimous approval further greenlights an additional allocation of 23.5 billion crowns between 2025 and 2027.
Denmark’s dedication to NATO‘s defence spending goals remains evident through its inclusion of these funds in its commitment to reach the 2 per cent of GDP defence spending threshold. Furthermore, Danish support extends beyond financial contributions.
Ukraine’s military personnel, particularly its pilots, are benefitting from training on F-16 fighter jets in Denmark. Eight Ukrainian pilots initiated training in August, while an additional 65 specialists are set to receive instruction in aircraft maintenance and repair at Skridstrup Air Base.
Denmark’s augmented financial pledge, totalling over 8 billion euros within 2023-2028, signifies its long-term commitment to fortifying Ukraine‘s defence capabilities. This significant funding injection not only bolsters Ukraine’s military strength but also ensures Denmark’s alignment with NATO’s collective defence objectives.
Through collaboration with nations like the Netherlands, Denmark is actively involved in training Ukrainian pilots and providing crucial support, such as the donation of F-16 fighter jets. This ongoing partnership highlights Denmark’s steadfast resolve to bolster Ukraine’s defence infrastructure and foster international solidarity in the face of evolving security challenges.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.