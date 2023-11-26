Italy beat Australia in Malaga to lift the Davis Cup after waiting 47 years

By Chris King • Updated: 26 Nov 2023 • 21:09

Image of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals venue in Malaga, Spain. Credit: X@DavisCup

AFTER waiting 47 years, Italy are once again the holders of the Davis Cup after beating Australia in the 2023 final this Sunday, November 26.

The Italians went ahead through Matteo Arnaldi in a nervy first match in Malaga’s Palacio de Deportes José María Martín Carpena, who eventually dispatched Alexei Popyrin 7-5 2-6 6-4.

Despite losing his match in Italy’s 2-1 win over the Netherlands, Filippo Volandri brought Arnaldi back in preference to Lorenzo Musetti for today’s clash.

Jannik Sinner was inevitably the hero as the 22-year-old world No 4 totally outclassed Australia’s Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-0 in the decisive rubber to clinch the title for the Filippo Volandri’s team.

‘I think now I won one of the most important matches in my life, I don’t know what to say right now’, said an emotional Matteo Arnaldi after the victory.

‘It has been an incredible feeling for all of us, obviously we are really happy’, a jubilant Sinner commented.

Italy previously lost against Sweden in the 1998 final having last won the trophy back in 1976. The Australian team was looking to go one better than last’s defeat in the final by Canada, but Leyton Hewitt’s Aussies failed to win the nation a 29th Davis Cup title.