Published: 26 Nov 2023 • 7:39
Sustainable Lighting for Christmas
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
FUENGIROLA will welcome Christmas by switching on its new and exclusive artistic lighting on Friday December 1 in an event that will take place in the Plaza de España, at 7.30pm. Councillor for Fiestas and Traditions, Isabel Moreno, said that this year the town will be sporting completely new, unique and sustainable lighting elements.
“It is going to be a very special Christmas in Fuengirola. Very different from what we are used to. We have been working for a long time on a completely different and new light show. We are sure that everyone will love it and that our town will once again stand out as one of the best places to spend and enjoy this festive season”, said the Councillor.
The Department of Festivities has planned a light show designed exclusively for the city by the company Iluminaciones Ximénez called ‘Candy Land’. It will be made up of around 30 lighting elements which will be fitted with an innovative sustainable lighting system called ‘Ecogreenlux‘, which reduces light pollution by 93% and energy consumption by 60% compared to LED technology. In addition, these decorative pieces are made from recyclable materials that are much more environmentally friendly.
The timetable for the lights this year will be from 6pm until midnight, Monday to Thursday, and from 6pm until 2am on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.
