Andalucian Health Service new SMS to register for ‘AviSAS’ notification system

By Chris King • Updated: 27 Nov 2023 • 17:02

Image of a person looking at their mobile phone. Credit: Dean Drobot/Shutterstock.com

THE Andalucian Health Service (SAS) will send new SMS to users’ mobile devices with the aim of facilitating their subscription to the ‘AviSAS’ notification system.

This will allow people to have direct information and notices from the SAS about their pending appointments, the care received or general health advice.

In total, 1.9 million SMS will be sent, adding to the 740,000 that were sent in a first wave in the month of October. On that occasion, the SMS were directed to users in the province of Córdoba who had pending appointments in the following six months and were later extended to users in the rest of the provinces.

Who will receive the SMS?

According to a statement released this Monday, November 27, the SAS has started to send new SMS to the rest of the population, regardless of whether or not they have a pending appointment.

Anybody over 16 years of age with a mobile phone registered in the user database but who are not already registered in ‘AviSAS’ should receive this latest SMS.

Users will be invited to register in the system after receiving the following text: ‘If you wish to receive notifications from the SAS of appointments, notices, etc, you can request it at https://avisas.lajunta/ 12345’, where the identification number will be unique per citizen.

By accessing the link, anybody who has the ‘Salud Andalucía’ app installed will be able to register through it. Those who do not have the app installed will be directed to the ClicSalud+ website where they can process the registration.