Wilders ally tasked with seeking possible Dutch coalition partners resigns amid fraud allegations

By Chris King • Updated: 27 Nov 2023 • 19:14

Image of Dutch politician Gom van Strien. Credit: I. Boll/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

AFTER being appointed as a ‘scout’ last week to identify potential coalitions with Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom, Gom van Strien resigned this Monday, November 27.

He had been scheduled to meet with Wilders and other party leaders today but his resignation led to the cancellation of their meetings, reported nu.nl.

The politician was the subject of fraud allegations involving Utrecht Holding, a subsidiary of the University of Utrecht and the UMC Utrecht according to NRC.

They reported last Saturday 25 that a complaint was filed in March 2023 against Van Strien, his successor, and a third employee, suggesting bribery and ‘irregularities’. NRC claimed to have seen documents from Utrecht Holding that showed Van Strien was the former employee involved.

He was general manager of the company between 2000 and 2009, with the fraud said to have been committed between 2006 and 2018, nu.nl. reported.

Despite denying the accusations, Van Strien issued a statement this morning in which the PVV senator explained that his task of making an inventory of possible coalitions was being hampered by: ‘both the unrest that has arisen about this and the preparation of a response to it’.

Vera Bergkamp, president of the lower house of the Dutch parliament, said in a statement: ”It is annoying to start the exploration phase like this’. She added that: ‘It is now important that a new scout is quickly appointed who can start work immediately’.

Citing the ANP news agency, it was reported by dutchnews.nl this evening that Ronald Plasterk, the former Labour party minister was being lined up to replace Van Strien.