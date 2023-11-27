XXXVIII Andres Segovia International Classical Guitar Contest in La Herradura

By Chris King • Updated: 27 Nov 2023 • 14:49

Image from the XXXVIII Andres Segovia International Classical Guitar Contest. Credit: Almuñécar - La Herradura Ayuntamiento on Facebook.

THE final of the XXXVIII Andres Segovia International Classical Guitar Contest was held in the Diego Martinez Auditorium in La Herradura’s Civic Centre on Sunday, November 26.

Congratulating Alvaro Toscano Roman on winning, Juan José Ruiz Joya said: ‘As Mayor of Almuñécar – La Herradura, I am filled with pride to see the high level of talent in each contest. This award not only celebrates musical prowess, but also commitment to our tradition’.

He continued: ‘Alvaro Toscano, with Andalucian roots, reminds us of the greatness of Andrés Segovia and the passion for the guitar. A passion that is shown year after year in the best Classical Guitar Concert in the World. We will continue to work to make even bigger a contest that places us as the epicentre of guitar in the world’.

The next Andrés Segovia Contest already has date and will take place between November 19 and 23, 2024. This contest has run since 1985 and regularly attracts internationally renowned professionals.

